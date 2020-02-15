TEDPIX, IFX rise on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), ended 2,908 points higher at 461,988 on Saturday (the first day of Iranian calendar week), IRNA reported.

Over 6.229 securities worth 39.171 trillion rials (about $932.6 million) were traded at TSE, while the first market’s index rose 1,048 points and the second market’s index climbed 10,685 points.

Also, IFX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), went up 100 points to 5,915, as 2.675 billion securities valued at 34.602 trillion rials (about $823.8 million) were traded at this market on Saturday.

MA/MA