Women held %26 managerial posts in first half of current year: President

TEHRAN - President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that country’s educated women enjoyed a share of %26 in managerial posts in the first half of the Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22, 2019).

Rouhani’s remarks came in a gathering of the women in Tehran on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh (PBUH), the daughter of the holy prophet Mohammad (S).

“There are 2, 379,151 government staff across the country, of course, without the Armed Forces staff. A sum of 959, 783 of the mentioned number of government staff are women which means %42.11 of the total number of government staff,” the president explained.

“According to the Executive Council’s enactment approved in 2017, %30 of the total number of the country’s managers should be women. Based on the current statistics, women accounted for %26 of management posts in the first half of the current years which has increased %4 in comparison with one or two years ago,” Rouhani stated.

Women can change outcome of elections: Rouhani underscores

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani said historically Iranian women have never been politically as active as they have been over the past 41 years, following the Islamic Revolution.

“The women can change fate of elections,” the president added.

‘Men and women should be dealt with equally’

“Our point of view towards the women should be rectified. We say orally that there is no secondary gender; man and woman are equal, and both of them are human beings. This is not enough. We should witness materialization of (the mentioned) realities in executive, legal and practical fields,” the president added.

