Tehran to host exhibition on Iran’s technical, engineering capabilities

TEHRAN - Khatam-al Anbiya Construction Headquarters is going to host a national exhibition to showcase the technical and engineering capabilities of Iranian entities from February 22 to 26, IRNA reported.

As reported by KAA, hundreds of capable Iranian companies are going to showcase their latest achievements and products in this five-day exhibition which is planned to be held at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Campus (Mosalla).

As reported, the exhibition is going to cover various areas including oil, gas and petrochemicals, electricity, marine, road and urban development, industry and mining, information and communication technology and consulting engineers.

According to a member of the Association of Iranian Exporters of Technical and Engineering Services, Iran has the potential and capability to export technical and engineering services worth $25 billion every year.

According to Farzin Mahdyar, Iran is already conducting technical and engineering projects in CIS countries and Iraq, but due to some barriers mainly related to the international limitations which make the issuance of guarantees impossible for both sides, the Iranian operators of those projects will have no choice rather than leaving those countries.

Electricity sector accounts for the lion’s share of Iran’s technical and engineering exports, and also given that Iranian companies’ presence in water projects of other countries (construction of dams, water, and wastewater treatment plants, and water transferring pipelines) is rising, Energy Ministry of Iran is seriously following up the objective of boosting technical and engineering services exports from electricity and water sectors.

