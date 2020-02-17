Kish Island hosting expo on promoting domestic production in petchem industry

TEHRAN – Kish Island in southern Iran is hosting a specialized exhibition and conference on promoting domestic production in the petrochemical industry, IRNA reported.

Attended by more than 112 domestic companies active in a variety of areas, the three-day event kicked off on Sunday at Kish international exhibitions center.

The exhibition is organized by the Science and Technology Vice-Presidency Office in collaboration with the Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Company as well as the Iranian Petroleum Industries Equipment Manufacturers Association (IOIEMA).

As reported the event is aimed to promote domestic production, through supporting and maximum utilization of the capacity of domestic producers, especially knowledge-based companies in the field of petrochemicals.

Covering various areas including consulting, engineering, production lines and services, the exhibition and its sideline conference have it on the agenda to promote maximizing purchases of Iranian products, and also focusing on the downstream industries.

Various workshops, sessions and B2B meetings have also been scheduled to be held on the sidelines of this event.

EF/MA