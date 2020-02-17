“Driving Lessons” to go on screen at U.S. Best of Fests

TEHRAN – Iranian director Marzieh Riahi’s acclaimed short movie “Driving Lessons” will go on screen at the 2nd edition of the Best of Fests of the North Texas Film Festivals in the U.S city of Dallas.

The film tells the story of Bahareh, a young woman who, according to Iranian law, must have a man from among her relatives accompany her on driving lessons so she and her male instructor won’t be alone.

Over 35 award-winning feature and short films from 18 festivals will be competing during the event, which will be held from February 27 to March 1.

Photo: A scene from “Driving Lessons” by Iranian director Marzieh Riahi.

