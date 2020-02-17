“The Servant” director Farnush Abedi making animation on man’s hostility to Earth

TEHRAN – Farnush Abedi, the director of the acclaimed animated movie “The Servant”, is doing her new project on man’s hostile attitude towards the Earth.

The Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) is the producer of the animation entitled “Spraying Herbicide”, the institute announced on Monday.

The story of the movie is set in an unknown land, where a group of soldiers is on a mission to destroy all types of growing plants.

One of the soldiers realizes that the plants are not only safe but also useful. Therefore, despite his mission, he tries to preserve one of the plants.

“Due to recent changes in the environment, the hostility of human beings with the Earth, global warming, the gradual erosion of the Earth, and a desperate struggle to save the future, it seems the greatest threat in the course of history is happening for man,” Abedi said.

“The animation is a symbolic look at this great threat, which can turn into a global issue,” she added.

Abedi’s “The Servant” won awards at several international events, including the Atlanta Horror Film Festival and the College Competition of the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival in 2017.

Photo: A scene from “Spraying Herbicide” by Iranian animator Farnush Abedi.

