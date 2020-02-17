12th Fajr Festival of Visual Arts to open tomorrow 

TEHRAN – The 12th Fajr Festival of Visual Arts will open tomorrow during a special ceremony at the Saba Art and Cultural Institute in Tehran.

A selection of 900 works will be put on view in different sections of painting, photo, sculpture, calligraphy, miniature, illustration, cartoon, graphic design and new media, the organizers announced on Monday.

Almost 450 works by about 340 artists will be competing for the Golden Tooba at the festival. For the first time, the artworks will be offered for sale.

“Chaharsu-e Honar”, a new section dedicated to displaying works from galleries in Tehran and other cities, will also offer the artworks for sale.

Charkhaneh is the other section of the festival, which discusses the art of photography in other provinces.

The festival will be running until February 24 at the institute located on Mozaffar St., near the intersection of Taleqani and Vali-e Asr Ave.

Photo: Banners for the 12th Fajr Festival of Visual Arts hang from the Saba Art and Cultural Institute building in Tehran on February 17, 2020.

