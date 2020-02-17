Iran unveils domestically-made environmental drone

TEHRAN – Domestically made environmental drone was unveiled on Sunday by the Department of Environment (DOE) chief, Issa Kalantari, IRNA news agency reported.

It is a perpendicular drone that can handle up to 4 hours of continuous flight, which also carries a scanning camera and is able to send movies and photos simultaneously.

It has an RGV camera that can detect any object that the eye cannot see. For example, if an animal is behind a rock, this camera can see it.

Karkheh and Hirmand rivers and also Bandar Anzali and Miankaleh wetlands will be monitored for the first time by the drone.

