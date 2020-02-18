Iranian art curator Mina Etemad receives France’s Chevalier of Legion of Honor

TEHRAN – Mina Etemad, Iranian art curator and the founder and director of Tehran’s Etemad Gallery, was decorated with France’s Chevalier of the Legion of Honor (Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur) medal on Sunday.

She received the honor from French Ambassador Philippe Thiebaud during a ceremony held at the Embassy of France in Tehran.

The medal is one of the most coveted trophies in the world of art and culture awarded by the French government.

With four branches in Iran and one more in Dubai, Etemad Gallery is active in conceptual and visual arts.

Chevalier of the Legion of Honor medal has been awarded to over 30 Iranian artists, including painter Aidin Aghdashlu, actress Leila Hatami, calligrapher Gholamhossein Amirkhani, cartoonist Kambiz Derambakhsh, vocalist Shahram Nazeri and filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami.

In 2014, Iranian composer and tar virtuoso Hossein Alizadeh declined to accept the award, stating that he doesn’t need decorations and that he derives satisfaction from his good name.

Photo: Mina Etemad, Iranian art curator and founder and director of Tehran’s Etemad Gallery, poses before receiving the Chevalier of the Legion of Honor medal at the Embassy of France in Tehran on February 16, 2020.

ABU/MMS/YAW

