Director Pegah Tabasinejad shares “A Doll’s House” with theatergoers in Tehran  

TEHRAN – Iranian actor and director Pegah Tabasinejad staged a loose adaptation of Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 play “A Doll’s House” at the Samandarian Hall of the Iranshahr Theater Complex on Sunday.

Tabasinejad has renamed the play “Interior/Doll’s House/Winter” to perform it in Iran.

“I really like this play, because Ibsen depicts the relationship between family members very well,” Tabasinejad told the Persian service of ISNA on Monday.

“The things that happen to Nora, the main character, can even be true for women at the present time, and, as a female director, staging this play was tempting,” she added.

“A Doll’s House” is about Nora Helmer who borrowed a large sum of money to help her husband recover from a serious illness. She never told him about the money and has been secretly paying it back by savings from her household allowance.

Maryam Palizban, Majid Aqakarimi, Soheila Golestani and Vahid Rad are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until March 16.

Photo: A poster of Iranian director Pegah Tabasinejad’s play “Interior/Doll’s House/Winter”.

