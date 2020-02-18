“The Book of Unknown Americans” appears in Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – American writer Cristina Henriquez’s bestselling novel “The Book of Unknown Americans” has recently been published in Persian by Khazeh Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Azin Farahani, the 2014 book is about the Riveras family, which leaves Mexico to the U.S. after their daughter Maribel suffers a near-fatal accident.

They discover that Maribel’s recovery - the piece of the American Dream on which they’ve pinned all their hopes - will not be easy. Every task seems to confront them with language, racial and cultural obstacles.

Meanwhile, Mayor Toro, a high school sophomore whose family arrived from Panama fifteen years ago, falls in love with Maribel. But as the two grow closer, violence casts a shadow over their future in America.

The novel was well received by readers and critics. It was chosen as one of the Best Books of 2014 by Amazon.com and was named 2014 novel of the year by The Daily Beast.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of the “The Book of Unknown Americans” by American writer Cristina Henriquez.

