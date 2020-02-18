Why Iranians who first discovered colors think of chromophobia?

With an impressive background in art and dyeing industry, Iranians' ability to choose colors and their mastery in making natural colors without causing any harm to the nature has been proven both in the antiquity and the Paleolithic period. However, over the past three decades, chromophobia is affecting the people making them more reluctant to use bright colors.

Chromophobia is the strongest irrational fear on the verge of disgust for color. In most cases, an inadequate attitude is observed towards a particular color - a person is afraid only of red, black or yellow. Less commonly, fear causes a combination of colors or a wide range of palettes.

The Iranians were the first generation to recognize the colors and make them out of nature and create the most artistic artifacts and thus to be admired everyone in the world.

Light and color are the elements that have been playing an important role in traditional architecture of Iran, especially in religious spaces such as mosques.

Today, people highly have a tendency to dark colors, especially black, which appears both in their clothing and houses’ decoration.

Some phycologists claim that colored decoration may cause stress or aggravate it. That is partly true when using not standard design and colors in decorations!

But that's not the real reason, no expert has ever discovered the great secret of phobia in the use of colors in decoration, or why most people like dark and classic themes more than bright colors, and even why do only a few have the courage to make color decorations?

If the decoration is perfectly professional and based on design standards, it will bring feelings of freedom, joy, hope, motivation, confidence, and self-esteem.

One of the reasons behind chromophobia among Iranians is fear of discipline. Yes, in the dark theme, if your home is a little untidy, it does not attract much attention and you can arrange things sooner.

While, when the decoration is colorful, the slightest clutter can be clearly seen and like a big magnifying glass catches the eye.

In most homes, only the discipline is respected and there is no sign of freshness, especially color variation! And that is because using colorful accessories in the decoration makes them frightened, so they prefer to use dark and neutral colors.

In fact, the percentage of dark theme error is much less than the design with varieties of colors, which is another mystery of the phobia, so the ladies have both her own taste in house design and can make the slightest mistake in decoration.

Colors show the vitality and passion of life over your soul, and you will lose that blessing in chromophobia, the fear of not being able to decorate with colorful decorations and that your home may not be beautiful will always keep you away from a variety of colors.

That is why your best choice is to use dark and neutral colors, instead of asking a designer to decorate your house or taking a risk of using colors.

You might think that the classic dark theme is a sign of strength in design, as claimed in some design books and psychology, black is also the color of power, but warnings such as depression, sadness and other mental illnesses are also acknowledged.

In spite of all these struggles for specificity, I believe the only possible power and right design in the world is to be able to enhance your inner freshness, to enhance your spirit, keep you calm and increase your sense of life and hope.

Colors have a huge world, some are more arrogant and do not associate with any color while some others are humble and can create aesthetic integrity and turn the earth into a heavenly paradise. So, we have to be aware of each color's properties and not underestimating the individual and environmental psychology.

It is important to point out that any lapses in choosing the right color will have far-reaching consequences! You might also think that making a colorful decoration is easy and there is no need to get help from an expert in decoration and design, but this is a misconception and every success will only be achieved by professionals.

