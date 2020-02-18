Shiraz University, Chinese Academy of Sciences sign MOU

TEHRAN – Shiraz University and Chinese Research Center for Eco-Environmental Sciences (RCEES) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand cooperation in scientific and research projects, IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Joint research activities through the Silk Road Research Program, joint publication of articles and books, study opportunities for faculty and doctoral students, use of laboratory facilities, experience exchange workshops especially in the field of natural disasters, droughts, floods, medicinal plants, biodiversity, land degradation and international joint research projects were among the mutually agreed programs.

The MOU provides the opportunity of extensive scientific and research cooperation in a wide range of areas of interest to both natural and agricultural resources.

Research Center for Eco-Environmental Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences, formerly the Institute of Environmental Chemistry of Chinese Academy of Sciences founded in 1975, is the first comprehensive research institution engaged in research on eco-environmental science and technology in China.

Currently there are 473 staff in RCEES, including 5 academicians, 105 research professors, 106 associate professors, 179 assistant professors and 28 junior researchers or administrators working in various areas. There are 11 research departments or laboratories including three state key laboratories (State Key Laboratory of Environmental Chemistry and Ecotoxicology, State Key Laboratory of Aquatic Chemistry, State Key Laboratory of Urban and Regional Ecology), 8 departments for administration or management and other sections.

FB/MG

