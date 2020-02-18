“The Sun” up at National Will Manifestation Awards

TEHRAN – Majid Majidi’s child labor drama “The Sun” stood on top again on Monday by winning five honors at the National Will Manifestation Awards following its win last week as best film at the Fajr festival.

The awards are presented to those films that promote issues being pursued by some public organizations and institutes. Juries from the organizations select winners from the films screened at the Fajr Film Festival every year.

Twelve organizations, including the Judiciary, Ministry of Sports and Youth, Foundation for Martyrs and War Veterans’ Affairs, Ministry of Health, and State Welfare Organization of Iran, organized the National Will Manifestation Awards this year at the Eyvane Shams Hall in Tehran.

“The Sun” received the awards from the Judiciary, Waste Management Organization, State Welfare Organization of Iran, Tehran Metro, and Editing and Good Writing Society.

Farzad Khoshdast’s documentary “Narrow Red Line”, Niki Karimi’s drama “Atabai” and Mehrdad Khoshbakht’s war drama “Abadan 11, 60” each won two awards.

“Narrow Red Line” about several teenaged felons who wear Joker’s makeup to stay unknown received its awards from the Judiciary and the Prisons, Security and Corrective Measures Organization.

“Atabai” about a man who returns to his home in a village to recover from a failed love was honored by the Majlis Youth Fraction and the Ministry of Sports and Youth.

“Abadan 11, 60”, which is the people’s fight against Iraqi forces in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan during the early months of the Iran-Iraq war, was awarded by the Majlis Youth Fraction and the Foundation for Martyrs and War Veterans’ Affairs.

Photo: Director Majid Majidi holds an award he received for “The Sun” during the National Will Manifestation Awards at Tehran’s Eyvane Shams on February 17, 2020. (ISNA/Mohammad-Ali Qasemi)

