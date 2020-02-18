IKAC to construct new aircraft hangar for Qeshm Air 

TEHRAN – The Imam Khomeini Airport City is to build a new aircraft hangar for Qeshm Air within the airport’s grounds, located in southern outskirts of Tehran.

On Monday, IKAC held a ceremony to build the hangar on a land area of 16,000 square meters, IKAC Managing Director Mohammad Mahdi Karbalaei said, IKAC News reported.

Talking to reporters, Karbalaei expressed hope that mutual cooperation between the IKAC and airline companies would lead to the development and profitability of the air transport and related companies.

Imam Khomeini International Airport registered 47,446 takeoffs and landings in the last fiscal year that ended on March 20, 2019, to register a 19% decline.

More than 7.27 million passengers and 141,704 tons of cargos were transported from the airport during the period to rank third on the list of Iran’s busiest airports in 2018. The figures show respectively 19% and 14% decline year on year.

