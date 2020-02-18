‘Daesh has resumed activities after Soleimani assassination’

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has said the world will not be safe from terrorism as much as it was before the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

According to ISNA, in an interview with Croatian daily of Vecernji list published on Monday, Mousavi said that after Soleimani’s assassination, Daesh terrorists have got the chance to resume their activities and threaten international security.

The U.S. assassinated Soleimani, Iran’s top anti-terror commander, in an airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

‘Documents on Ukrainian plane incident will be released gradually’

Mousavi also said that the documents on the Ukrainian passenger plane which was mistakenly downed by the Iranian military near Tehran on January 8 will be released gradually.

The Ukrainian passenger plane, with 176 people aboard, was mistaken for an invading missile. The tragic incident happened a few hours after Iran fired missiles at a U.S. airbase in Iraq in retaliation for the January 3 assassination of General Qassem Soleimani. Following the retaliation attack, the Iranian military had been put on high alert.

The victims of the crash included 82 Iranians, 63 Iranian-Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans, and three British nationals.

NA/PA