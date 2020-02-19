Belgian, French musicians perform at Fajr Music Festival

TEHRAN – The 35th Fajr Music Festival hosted a performance on Tuesday by Belgian pianist Florian Noack and another one by the French duo, accordionist Vincent Peirani and saxophonist Emile Parisien, at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall.

Noak performed pieces by celebrated musicians, including Russian composers Anatoly Lyadov, Sergei Prokofiev and Polish musician Frederic Chopin.

He also performed “Scheherazade” composed by 19th-century Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.

The symphony, which is considered Rimsky-Korsakov’s most popular work, is based on the world-famous collection of tales the One Thousand and One Nights.

Peirani and Parisien also performed pieces from their album “Belle Époque”.

Celebrated musicians from seven countries including Tunisian composer, singer and oud player Dhafer Youssef, Italian jazz trumpeter Luca Aquino and Azerbaijani singer Zabit Nabizadeh gave concerts at the 35th Fajr Music Festival, which comes to an end tonight.

Photo: French saxophonist Emile Parisien (L) and accordionist Vincent Peirani perform during the 35th Fajr Music Festival at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on February 18, 2020. (YJC/Nasim Aqai)

