'Domestic production to create jobs for youth'

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani says promoting domestic production is going to create new job opportunities for the country’s youth which constitute the majority of the country’s 80-million population, IRNA reported.

“The most important characteristic of domestic production is the creation of employment for young people, the youth joblessness nowadays is considered one of the main problems in the country,” the minister said on Wednesday.

Speaking in a specialized desk on promoting domestic production in the petrochemical industry, Rahmani said: “Domestic production has a significant impact on the boom of the industry, the prosperity of universities and scientific centers, economic self-sufficiency, and many other macroeconomic and development variables.”

He further stressed that developing the country’s domestic production must be seriously pursued whether the country is under sanctions or not,

The minister mentioned some of the country’s improvements in the industry, mining and trade sector, saying that his ministry is seriously pursuing the development and support of domestic production in a variety of areas.

Back in January, Rahmani announced that the industry ministry’s programs for the promotion of domestic production are going to save $10 billion for the country in the next two years.

Since the U.S. re-imposed sanctions on Iran to pressure the country’s economy, Iran has been taking all necessary measures to mitigate the impact of the sanctions and counter the U.S. actions.

Improving and boosting domestic production has been one of the major strategies that Iran has been following in the past two years in order to increase its independence.

To this end, the industry ministry has established domestic production desks for various sectors like the auto industry, motorbike, petrochemical, telecommunication, construction and etc.

