TPO hosts 1st meeting of Iran-UAE Commodity-Country Desk

TEHRAN - Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) held the first meeting of its Commodity-Country Desk on trade with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) chaired by Farzad Piltan, the director-general of TPO’s Office of Arabian and African Countries.

As reported by the website of TPO on Wednesday, the meeting was mainly focused on the challenges and strategies for developing business cooperation with the Arab nation.

“In the meeting ways of boosting mutual trade were discussed with representatives of government agencies and major exporting and importing companies doing business with the UEA and the chairman and members of the Board of Directors of the Iran-UAE Chamber of Commerce”, Piltan said.

In addition to introducing the potentials of the UAE market; problems and solutions for the development of exports to the mentioned region were also presented at the meeting.

“It was also decided at the meeting to take the necessary measures for removing barriers in the way of trade with the UAE,” the official added.

During the years of economic sanctions against Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has benefited a lot from trade with Iran, as the neighbor country had turned into a number one trade partner of Iran through acting as a broker buying products and services from different countries and selling them to Iran.

