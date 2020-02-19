Iran Greco-Roman team win Asian Wrestling Championships

TEHRAN – Iran Greco-Roman team won the title of the 2020 Asian Wrestling Championships on Wednesday.

The Iranian wrestlers won three gold and two bronze medals on the second day of the competition in New Delhi, India and claimed the title with 190 points.

Uzbekistan (146 points) and Kazakhstan (136 points) finished in second and third place, respectively.

On Wednesday, Amin Yavar Kaviyaninejad defeated Kazakhstan’s Ibragim Magomadov 8-0 in the final match of the 72kg.

In the 82kg final bout, Mahdi Ebrahimi beat Korean Junhyeong Choi 3-1 and seized a gold medal.

Mohammadhadi Saravi also took a gold medal beating Seyeol lee from Korea Republic 5-2 in the 97kg.

In 60kg, Mehdi Mohsennejad defeated Aidos Sultangali from Kazakhstan 4-3 in the bronze medal match.

Hossein Asadi also grabbed a bronze after defeating Japanese Tsuchika Shimoyamada 5-3 in the 67kg.

Iran had won two gold medals, one silver and bronze on Tuesday.

Pouya Nasserpour (55kg) and Amin Mirzadeh(130kg) had claimed two gold medals.

Pejman Postham (77kg) and Meysam Dalkhani (63kg) had also claimed a silver and a bronze medal respectively.

The championship was classified as a ranking tournament for the Tokyo Olympics by the United World Wrestling — the global governing body of the sport.