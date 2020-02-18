Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers win two golds in Asian C’ships

TEHRAN – Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers Pouya Nasserpour and Amin Mirzadeh won gold medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships underway in Delhi, India on Tuesday.

Nasserpour, a 2018 world junior champion, defeated Uzbekistan’s Jasurbek Ortikboev 8-0 in the 55kg final bout.

2018 world junior champion Mirzazedah also defeated Kim Minseok from Korea republic 9-0 in the 130kg final match.

Pejman Postham lost to Tamerlan Shadukayev from Kazakhstan 10-1 in the final match of the 77kg.

Meysam Dalkhani from Iran also won a bronze medal at the 63kg, losing to Yernur Fidakhmetov from Kazakhstan 2-0.

Iran has sent 10 wrestlers to the competition.

The tournament is missing teams from China, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Turkmenistan, due to circumstances related the new coronavirus outbreak mainly in China.

India’s government has suspended e-visas for Chinese nationals due to the deadly virus that has claimed more than 1,800 lives since spreading from its epicenter in Wuhan, China.

The tournament got underway on Tuesday and runs through Feb. 23.

The championship has been classified as a ranking tournament for the Tokyo Olympics by the United World Wrestling — the global governing body of the sport.

The tournament will be played in three categories -- men’s freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling.

The first two days will see Greco-Roman competition, followed by women’s wrestling (next two days) and men’s freestyle (last two days).