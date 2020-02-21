Presidential chief of staff: Strong voter turnout shows national unity

TEHRAN – Presidential chief of staff, who cast his vote at the Interior Ministry headquarters as Iran is holding parliamentary election, said a strong voter turnout shows national unity.

In such a sanctions time massive participation in election will send a message to the countries in the region and beyond that “sanctions and maximum pressure lead to more unity and solidary between people in the country.”

“Strong participation means a stronger and more secure Iran, and an Iran that have not been affected by sanctions,” Mahmoud Vaezi said.

Vaezi said as Iranians poured into the streets in millions to protest the U.S. assassination of General Qassem Soleimani it is hoped that Iranians will attend the elections in large elections.

PA/PA