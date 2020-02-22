Zarif, Guterres discuss Afghanistan developments

TEHRAN — Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has discussed the latest developments of Afghanistan with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Zarif and Guterres discussed the subject in a phone conversation on Friday, according to the Foreign Ministry website.

No further details about the conversation was reported by the Foreign Ministry.

It came after the UN secretary-general issued a statement saying he “welcomes the announced nationwide reduction of violence in Afghanistan, which is the result of talks between the United States and the Taliban, as well as consultations with the Government of Afghanistan.”

He hoped this critical step will lead to intra-Afghan negotiations and a comprehensive peace process.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) welcomed the announced start of a seven-day period of reduced violence, saying it represents an unparalleled opportunity that can lead toward a durable and lasting peace.

“The United Nations remains committed to working with all parties to support an inclusive Afghan-led process that includes women, minorities and youth; upholds the human rights of all citizens; and leads to a sustainable peace in Afghanistan,” the UNAMA said in a statement on Friday.

Last month, UN secretary general’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto praised Iran for its contribution to the settlement of the Afghan problems.

In a meeting with Zarif in Tehran on January 28, Yamamoto expounded on the latest internal developments in Afghanistan, highlighted the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for the Afghan government and nation throughout the years of war in that country, and lauded Iran’s positive role in helping resolve the problems of Afghanistan.

Zarif also voiced Iran’s support for the process of peace under the aegis and guidance of the Afghan government until reaching an intra-Afghan agreement with the participation of all Afghan groups, including the Taliban.

MH/PA