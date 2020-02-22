TPO to hold intl. conference on supply of basic goods in early March

TEHRAN – Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) of Iran is going to hold an international conference on the sustainable supply chain of essential and strategic goods on March 3 at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

As announced by the TPO portal, the event is going to be attended by senior officials from various government bodies and the private sector, including the industry ministry, the country’s banking system, and the Export Guarantee Fund of Iran (EGFI), as well as insurance and transportation companies.

EF/MA

