Iran cancels cultural events in attempt to stem coronavirus’ spread

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance has canceled all the art, cultural and cinematic events across the country until Friday in an attempt to stem coronavirus’ spread.

In a press release published by the ministry on Saturday, the ministry said, “Following strict health advice in the current situation to protect society’s health condition, all art and film events are canceled nationwide until Friday.”

“It is obvious that the cancelation will be extended in case the condition continues,” the statement added.

The cancelation includes all theater performances and film screenings, as well as concerts and public events.

The organizers of the 17th edition of the Image of the Year Celebration, currently underway at the Iranian Artists Forum, have also announced that the event’s film screening program has been postponed until Friday.

In addition, the 12th Fajr Festival of Visual Arts has postponed its closing ceremony, which was scheduled to be held at Vahdat Hall on Friday.

On Saturday, the number of people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Iran increased to 43, of whom eight have so far have lost their lives.

Coronavirus, known officially as COVID-19, appeared first in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread globally. The World Health Organization has declared it a global health emergency.

