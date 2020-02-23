Iran to set up pavilion in Qatar’s intl. agriculture exhibit

TEHRAN- Iran is planning to set up a pavilion at Qatar’s 8th International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ), which will be held from March 17 to 21, Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) of Iran published on its website.

The exhibit, which will run at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), is a forefront in providing a full-fledged platform for local and international agriculture stakeholders to exchange expertise, discover trends and developments, and seize business opportunities in this vital sector.

In January, TPO Head Hamid Zadboum announced that the seventh meeting of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Committee was planned to be held in Tehran within the coming three months.

He also said that Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari would attend the meeting.

In a joint press conference with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Tehran on January 12, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran has stood and will stand beside Qatar in the future.

“At a juncture of time, certain regional countries imposed restrictions on Qatar, but Iran stood beside Qatar and will stand based on its duties as a neighbor,” Rouhani added.

He said that the two countries have very good relationship in various areas of economy, science and culture.

For his part, the Qatari emir said that Doha will never forget Tehran’s help in difficult days.

“We praise the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance in recent years, especially when Qatar was under blockade,” the emir said.

Sheikh Tamim also called for expansion of relations.

