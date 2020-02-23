Italian film program in Iran postponed over coronavirus  

TEHRAN – “Spotlight on Italian Cinema”, a weeklong Italian film program, which opened at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran on Thursday, has been postponed indefinitely in an attempt to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the organizers announced on Sunday.

A lineup of seven Italian movies was scheduled to go on screen during the program, which was to run until February 26 in the three Iranian cities of Tehran, Shiraz and Kish Island.

Italian filmmaker Vincenzo Marra and producer Sergio Toffetti were also scheduled to hold review sessions and filmmaking workshops on the sidelines of the event.

The program was organized by Iran’s Art and Experience Cinema and the Italian Embassy in Tehran.

Photo: A poster for the Italian film program “Spotlight on Italian Cinema”.

