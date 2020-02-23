Iran-Afghanistan production to spotlight immigrants’ issues 

February 23, 2020 - 18:42

TEHRAN – Iran and Afghanistan will produce “Benazir”, a movie on Afghan immigrants’ issues in Iran. 

Seyyed Masud Nurzadeh is the director of the film, which is about Benazir, a wealthy girl who has a very good life in Afghanistan, but her family is forced to flee their war-torn country. 

Starring prominent Iranian actors Mehdi Hashemi, Fatemeh Gudarzi and Sirus Hemmati, the shooting will start in Tehran on March 10. 

Iran houses about 3 million Afghan refugees, who have been warmly received, at least by the cultural community, in the country.

Photo: Iranian actor Mehdi Hashemi in an undated photo.

