Iran freestyle wrestling crowned Asian champions
TEHRAN – Iran finished in the first place at the 2020 Asian Wrestling Championships on Sunday.
The Iranian freestylers won eight medals in 10 weight categories in the two-day competition held in New Delhi, India.
On Sunday, 92kg wrestler Mohammadjavad Mohammadebrahim clinched a gold medal with a 11-0 win over Japanese Takuma Otsu.
Ahmad Yousef Bazrighaleh suffered a close loss to Japanese Shutaro Yamada in the 86kg final bout.
Mostafa Mohabbali Hosseinkhani beat Sumiyabazar Zandanbud from Mongolia 5 - 0 in the 74kg and won a bronze medal.
And Parviz Hadi took a bronze defeating Tajikistan’s Farkhod Anakulov 10-0 in the 125kg.
On Saturday, the Iranian wrestlers had won four medals in five weight classes.
Mojtaba Goleij took a gold beating Salywart Kadian from India 10-0 in the 97kg.
Amirhossein Hosseini lost to Uzbekistan’s Ilyas Bekbulatov 10-6 in the 70kg final match.
Amirhossein Maghsoudi seized a bronze at the 65kg after a 2-0 win over Abbos Rakhmonov from Uzbekistan.
And Ali Savadkouhi defeated Kazakhstan’s Galymzhan Usserbayef 5-0 in the 79kg bronze medal match.
Iran topped the standings with 168 points. India became runners-up with 159 points and Kazakhstan came third with 146 points.
