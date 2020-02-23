Iran freestyle wrestling crowned Asian champions

TEHRAN – Iran finished in the first place at the 2020 Asian Wrestling Championships on Sunday.

The Iranian freestylers won eight medals in 10 weight categories in the two-day competition held in New Delhi, India.

On Sunday, 92kg wrestler Mohammadjavad Mohammadebrahim clinched a gold medal with a 11-0 win over Japanese Takuma Otsu.

Ahmad Yousef Bazrighaleh suffered a close loss to Japanese Shutaro Yamada in the 86kg final bout.

Mostafa Mohabbali Hosseinkhani beat Sumiyabazar Zandanbud from Mongolia 5 - 0 in the 74kg and won a bronze medal.

And Parviz Hadi took a bronze defeating Tajikistan’s Farkhod Anakulov 10-0 in the 125kg.

On Saturday, the Iranian wrestlers had won four medals in five weight classes.

Mojtaba Goleij took a gold beating Salywart Kadian from India 10-0 in the 97kg.

Amirhossein Hosseini lost to Uzbekistan’s Ilyas Bekbulatov 10-6 in the 70kg final match.

Amirhossein Maghsoudi seized a bronze at the 65kg after a 2-0 win over Abbos Rakhmonov from Uzbekistan.

And Ali Savadkouhi defeated Kazakhstan’s Galymzhan Usserbayef 5-0 in the 79kg bronze medal match.

Iran topped the standings with 168 points. India became runners-up with 159 points and Kazakhstan came third with 146 points.