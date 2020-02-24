NIDC digs 100 oil, gas wells in 10 months

TEHRAN- National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) dug and completed digging operation of 100 oil and gas wells during the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019-February 19, 2020), the company’s deputy head for drilling operation announced.

Hamidreza Khoshayand said the drilled wells consisted of two exploration wells and 35 development/appraisal wells as well as 63 workover ones.

NIDC has dug 124 oil and gas wells across the country during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019).

The drilled wells consisted of one exploration well, 52 appraisal/development wells and 70 workover/completion wells.

Some 170,270 meters of digging has been conducted for the mentioned onshore and offshore wells.

NIDC, a subsidiary of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), undertakes most drilling operations across the country and has drilled 4,489 onshore and offshore oil and gas wells in the past four decades after the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Holding 70 onshore and offshore drilling rigs as well as equipment and facilities for offering integrated technical and engineering services, the company accounts for a major part of drilling exploration as well as appraisal/development wells in the country.

