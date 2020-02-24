AmDocs to screen “Echo”, “Khatemeh” 

TEHRAN – The Iranian films “Echo” and “Khatemeh” will go on screen at the American Documentary and Animation Film Festival (AmDocs), which will take place in Palm Springs, California from March 27 to 31, the organizers have announced.

The story of the animation “Echo” by director Barzan Rostami is about understanding wildlife and the consequences of environmental abuse on the human race.

Directed by brothers Hadi and Mehdi Zarei, “Khatemeh” is about a 14-year-old Afghan girl named Khatemeh living in Iran with her family.

She is forced to marry the husband of her late sister who died by suicide, but after a while, she escapes from home to save her life from her husband and her brother’s torture and takes refuge in the Welfare Organization of Shiraz.

Photo: A poster for “Khatemeh” by brothers Hadi and Mehdi Zarei.

