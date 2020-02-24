Director of Indian Cultural Center visits Farabi Cinema Foundation 

TEHRAN - The director of the Indian Cultural Center at the Embassy of India in Tehran, Abhay Kumar Singh, visited the Farabi Cinema Foundation on Sunday.

He also held a meeting with Farabi CEO Alireza Tabesh to discuss the expansion of cinematic cooperation between the two countries, the foundation announced in a press release published on Monday.



Plans to screen films at the countries’ festivals based on mutual agreements were also discussed at the meeting.

Singh pointed to the long relationship between Iran and India and said that Iranian films are popular among filmgoers in India and that Iranian cinema has attracted great attention in the country.

He expressed his hope that the Indian filmmakers would have a stronger participation in the Fajr International Film Festival and other Iranian film festivals.

Tabesh also on his part said that the Indian cinema has a large share of the film market in the region and emphasized the need to develop bilateral cinematic ties between the two countries.

He also noted that collaboration with neighboring countries is Iran’s top priority in the film industry.

Tabesh said that several film and TV series have so far been co-produced between Iran and India and added that Singh’s proposal to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations between Iran and India during the Fajr International Film Festival will be examined by Iran.

Photo: Farabi Cinema Foundation director Alireza Tabesh (L) and Indian Cultural Center director Abhay Kumar Singh pose after a meeting in Tehran on February 23, 2020. (FCF)

RM/MMS/YAW