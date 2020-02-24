Sets of enameled pottery on display at Tehran exhibit

TEHRAN – Sets of enameled pottery, handcrafted by Iranian artisans in Hamedan province, have been put on show at the headquarters of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism in Tehran.

The exhibit, which will be running through February 26, features some 500 pieces produced under supervision of sisters Sara and Maryam Khalaj who have held several domestic exhibits in the country and abroad, CHTN reported.

The entrepreneurs have employed some 120 people in their two workshops both located in Hamedan, west-central Iran.

Their innovative works have so far been displayed in Iraq and Armenia as well as several shows in Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz, the report added.

Iran’s handicrafts exports reached $289 million in the past Iranian calendar year 1397, showing three percent growth year on year, based on data released by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Traditional ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are among Iranian exports to Iraq, Afghanistan and Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

AFM/MG