New films line up to augment Noruz holiday

TEHRAN – Seven Iranian films are scheduled to go on screen at Iranian theaters during Noruz, the Iranian New Year celebration, which will begin on March 20.

Mohammad Kart’s directorial debut “Butterfly Swimming”, which received Crystal Simorghs in six categories, including the audience award, at the 38th Fajr Film Festival, is among the films.

The film tells the story of Hashem, a gang member whose wife’s swimming video goes viral. Now Hashem and his brother-in-law Hojjat are looking for the person who uploaded the video on the net.

Peyman Qasemkhani’s comedy movie “Good, Bad, Garish 2: The Secret Army” and Mohammad-Hadi Karimi’s “Filicide” are other movies for the Noruz holiday.

Starring Sam Derakhshani, Pejman Jamshidi and Hamed Komeili “Good, Bad, Garish 2: The Secret Army” is a sequel to Qasemkhani’s 2017 film “Good, Bad, Garish” about a film director who has to use two superstars for his new film contrary to his desires.

“Filicide” narrates the story of a family and their ups and downs over a period of 30 years.

“Laleh” by Los Angeles-based Iranian filmmaker Asadollah Niknejad, about the first female Iranian race car driver, Laleh Seddiq, will also go on screen during Noruz.

The lineup also includes “Laminor” by veteran filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui, children’s movie “Bazivoo” by Amir-Hossein Qahrai and “Women Are Angels 2” by Mohammad-Hossein Farahbakhsh.

Photo: Pardis Ahmadieh acts in a scene from “Laminor” by Dariush Mehrjui.

ABU/MMS/YAW