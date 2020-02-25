Hosni Mubarak dies at age of 91

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak passed away at the age of 91 on Tuesday.

Mubarak ruled Egypt for a period of 30 years before he was forced to step down on February 11, 2011 as a result of the January 25 Revolution.

On May 24, 2011 Mubarak and his sons, Alaa and Gamal, were tried on charges of killing protesters and corruption charges. On August 19, 2013 Mubarak was acquitted of one of his corruption charges and two days later the court ordered his release from prison.

Before becoming president, Mubarak was the commander of the Egyptian Air Force between 1972-1975. Mubarak assumed presidency following the assassination of former President Anwar al-Sadat, who appointed him vice-president.

(Source: Egypt Today)

