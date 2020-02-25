Iranian Navy’s 66th fleet berth at Jakarta port

TEHRAN - The public relations of the Iranian Navy announced in a statement on Tuesday that the 66th combat-training fleet has berthed at the Indonesian port city of Jakarta.

The statement said that after 25 days of non-stop sailing and hoisting Iran’s flag in international waters, the fleet berthed at Jakarta port.

In the meantime, Captain Ehsan Nasiri, the fleet commander, said that the fleet will stay in Jakarta port city for three day.

He added, “Holding meetings with the senior Indonesian navy commanders and managing sports competitions with the hosting country’s navy staff are among programs of the fleet during its stay in Jakarta.”

The fleet, including Khark helicopter-carrier and Bayandor destroyer, left the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas in early February.

In recent years, Iran’s naval forces have increased their presence in international waters to secure naval routes and protect merchant vessels and oil tankers against pirates.

In line with international efforts to combat piracy, the Iranian Navy has also been conducting anti-piracy patrols in the Gulf of Aden to safeguard the vessels involved in maritime trade, especially ships and oil tankers owned or leased by Iran.

