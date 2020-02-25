“Sunrise Over Fallujah” appears in Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – American writer Walter Dean Myers’ 2008 novel “Sunrise Over Fallujah” has recently been published in Persian by Sorush Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Abdolhamid Mirhosseini, the book tells the story of a new army recruit from Harlem, Robin ‘Birdy’ Perry. Birdy is not quite sure why he joined the army, but he decides to accompany his unit to Iraq.

Birdy and the others in his unit are supposed to help secure and stabilize the country and successfully interact with the Iraqi people. Officially, the code name for their maneuvers is Operation Iraqi Freedom. But the young men and women in the unit have a simpler name for it. They call it war.

Myers is the writer of the bestsellers “Fallen Angels” and “Monster”. “Monster” has been published in Persian.



Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of “Sunrise Over Fallujah” by American writer Walter Dean Myers.

ABU/MMS/YAW