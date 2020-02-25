Need to Establish Close Intl. Ties with Cultural Studies in Tourism Field

Majid Mollanorouzi Deputy Chief Executive of Kish Free Zone Organization (KFZO) for Tourism Affairs emphasized the need for establishing very close international ties with the cultural studies in the field of tourism.

The Cultural Exchanges between Iran and Austria was held in Kish Island on Feb. 21 concurrent with Austria Cultural Week with a focus on identifying rich cultures of these two countries as well as strengthening the cultural relations.

It should be noted that Cultural Exchanges between Iran and Austria was held in Kish International Conferences Center on Sunday Feb. 21 at the initiative taken by BOKHARA Periodical.

This specialized meeting was held within the framework of Austria’s Cultural Week in Iran.

Majid Mollanorouzi Deputy Chief Executive of Kish Free Zone Organization (KFZO) was the first speaker in this ceremony who pointed to the significance of cultural studies and added, “cultural studies have a very close relationship with tourism sector.”

Tourism in Europe started when they understood that they have no knowledge and cognition with each other. Then, they decided to make huge investment in this field and decided to travel countries of each other in order to see the cultures, museums, etiquettes and rituals.

Cultural relationship can help us to know each other well, he said, adding, “boosting and strengthening cultural exchanges is one of our objectives in the field of tourism especially Kish Free Zone Organization (KFZO).”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the cultural relations and exchanges between Iran and Austria and added, “Austria os one of the countries that has established very close ties with Iran over the past years.”

The amicable ties between Iran and Austria dates back to many years ago, and described this relationship as positive and promising, Mollanorouzi emphasized.

According to an available document, dating back to the reign of Shah Tahmaseb with the Austrian Emperor, the relationship between Iran and Austria dates back to 160 years.

Unlike other countries, Islamic Republic of Iran has established amicable and friendly ties with Austria, the deputy chief executive of Kish Free Zone Organization (KFZO) added.

In other part of his speech, Mollanorouzi pointed to the effective artistic ties between Iran and Austria and added, “organizing such programs for identification of countries in a positive trend.”

He pointed to the key role of private sector and added, “it is hoped that suitable cultural bedrock will be provided in cooperation and collaboration with the private sector of the country.”

In tandem with the economic capitals, cultural capitals are also required, he said, adding, “aesthetics, architecture, art galleries and museums can be one of the bedrocks of such interactions.”

In this session, Birgit Fischer, Saeed Firouzabadi, Farkhondeh Mosleh and Ali Dehbashi were of the other speakers in this session who discussed about the history of cultural exchanges between the two countries.