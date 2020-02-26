“Elsinor” to compete in San Diego mobile filmfest 

TEHRAN – “Elsinor” directed by Ehsan Majuni from Iran will be competing in the International Mobile Film Festival in the U.S. city of San Diego during April, the organizers have announced.

The synopsis of “Elsinor” is “I’m going to mom’s wedding”.

Only films shot with smartphones are allowed to participate in the festival, which will be held from April 24 to 26.

Photo: A poster for “Elsinor” by Ehsan Majuni.

