Intl. Quran Competition postponed until end of Ramadan

TEHRAN – The 37th International Quran Competition has been postponed to a time after the holy month of Ramadan due to the new coronavirus epidemic in the country.

The exact date of the competition will be specified later, the organizers announced on Wednesday.

The competition was scheduled to be held in the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad in mid-April.

Ramadan will probably begin on April 24 and end on May 23.

Photo: Reciters attend the 36th International Quran Competition held at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla on April 11, 2019. (Tasnim/Vahid Ahmadi)

