Water, electricity networks back to normal in flood-hit regions

TEHRAN - Head of Iranian Energy Ministry's Crisis Management Office, Meisam Jafarzadeh, said electricity network is back in normal operation after the recent floods in western and southwestern provinces.

All the villages of Lorestan province have been re-connected to the electricity network and the province’s network is stable, the official said.

“Only 15 of the 80 villages that have suffered disruption in their water networks still don’t have access to the water network, however, operational teams deployed in the area are working to fix the problem,” Jafarzadeh added.

Torrential rain in recent few days has triggered flooding in several western and southwestern provinces of Iran.

Provinces of Lorestan, Khuzestan, and Ilam, are among the regions which have been affected by the incident for the past few days.

The floods had caused some damages to the mentioned region’s electricity and water networks, especially in rural areas.

EF/MA

