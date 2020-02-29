Animac picks “The Cycling Wind”, “Eaten”

TEHRAN – The Iranian short animations “The Cycling Wind” and “Eaten” are competing in the 24th edition of the Animac, an international animation festival in Lleida, Spain.

Produced by the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCY), Nazanin Sobhan Sarbandi is the director of “The Cycling Wind”.

The film tells the story of a young wind that comes into possession of a bike, which helps the wind to blow even faster without spending much energy, and to truly enjoy its time.

“Eaten” by Mohsen Rezapur is about a rabbit-like creature on a mysterious and unknown planet, which is eaten, but that’s not the end of the story.

The Animac will come to an end tomorrow.

Photo: A scene from “The Cycling Wind” by Nazanin Sobhan Sarbandi.

ABU/MMS/YAW