Iran’s top automaker to unveil 9 new models within 3 years

TEHRAN – Iran’s major automaker Iran Khodro Company (IKCO) is going to launch nine new vehicles within the next three years, IRNA reported on Saturday, quoting IKCO vice president for research and development.

According to Kianoush Pourmojib, Rana Plus, Soren Plus, Samand Optimal, Automatic Dana Plus, and Peugeot Panorama are five models that will be developed in the upcoming year, while K132s, Crossover K125s, and Hatchback K121s, as well as a Hybrid Dena, will also be launched by January 2023.

He described IKCO’s development plans as measures taken for maintaining the production boom and counteracting the effects of the U.S. sanctions on the country’s automotive industry.

Referring to the design of a proprietary platform for IKCO vehicles, Pourmojib noted: “The development of this platform will be up to date and in compliance with the highest standards and requirements of domestic laws and even export markets.”

According to the data released by Codal website, during the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019-February 19, 2020) IKCO manufactured 357,859 vehicles.

Last week, the Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry announced that Iranian carmakers manufactured 612,000 passenger cars during the first 10 months of the current year.

Iran has been following a program for supporting domestic manufacturing of auto parts since due to the U.S. sanctions the country’s automakers have been facing some problems in supplying their needed parts and equipment.

Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani has said that the policy of domestic manufacturing of auto parts should be seriously followed up and in this due capable manufacturers should be supported.

EF/MA