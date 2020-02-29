Publisher Amut organizing “Reading in Quarantine” contest

TEHRAN – The Iranian publisher Amut in Tehran is organizing a reading contest named “Reading in Quarantine” amid growing concerns over the new coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In a statement published on Saturday, Amut has asked people to send the publisher photos and notes from books in their personal libraries after reading them until Friday.

The top ten notes will be awarded by the publishing company.

“These days we are dealing with a big challenge and that is the coronavirus concern, which has kept us in quarantine at home,” the publisher wrote in the statement.

“But before the virus spread, we were imprisoned by a bigger challenge, and that was the books we had in our libraries but have not read. And this pain was ruining us little by little by preventing us from going to our favorite bookstores. Now that we are forced to stay at home, it is the best time to open our home libraries and say hello to our unread books,” it added.

Photo: Books published by Amut.

