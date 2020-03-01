Hadadi assures of winning second Olympics medal

TEHRAN – Iranian discus thrower Ehsan Hadadi says that he can win his second medal in the Olympic Games.

Hadadi, 35, won a gold medal at the 23rd edition of the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha in April. He won his sixth continental title with a throw of 65.95m. However, he failed to claim a medal at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha in September. Hadadi later said he had suffered a foot injury ahead of the competition.

Hadadi, who won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics with a 68.18m throw, is going to claim another medal in the prestigious event.

“I am training in Mashhad’s Emam Reza Stadium and I have to say I am in a pretty good shape right now. I think I am better compared to where I was four years ago,” Hadadi said in an interview with IRNA.

“I’ve already trained in the U.S. and I should say our country suffers from lack of infrastructure but we also have capacity to expand infrastructure in our country,” he added.

“My American coach Mac Wilkins has arranged three events in the U.S. and I will also participate in three more competitions in Europe as part of preparation for the Olympics. I will hold a camp in Russia 20 days before the Tokyo 2020 to adjust to the time difference,” Hadadi said.

“Olympic Games is a dream for every athlete and I am really grateful that I will participate in the games for the fourth time. I hope to win my best medal in the event. The best seven discus throwers will take part at the Olympics and they will make it tough for me to win a medal but I will do my best to win my second medal at the Olympics,” Hadadi concluded.