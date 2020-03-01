U.S. extends travel restriction on Iranians 

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announced that his country has extended travel restriction on coronavirus-affected countries, including Iran.

Pence was quoted by CNN on Sunday as saying that an entry ban on travelers from Iran would be expanded to include any foreign nationals who have visited Iran in the last 14 days.

The United States on Saturday reported its first death from the disease, a man in his 50s in Washington state, where officials said two of the state's three cases have links to a nursing home with dozens of residents showing disease symptoms.

Although most Americans face a low risk from the virus, more U.S. deaths could be imminent following the nation's first, he added.

"We know there will be more cases," Pence told CNN, echoing President Donald Trump's earlier comments that additional cases in America were "likely."

Travelers from Italy and South Korea would face additional screening, Trump and top officials had told a White House news briefing, warning Americans against traveling to coronavirus-affected regions in both countries.

The United States may also restrict travel on its southern border with Mexico, officials said. However, they encouraged Americans to travel around the country, including states that have recorded some of its more than 60 cases.

The virus first emerged in China in December last year and is now spreading in Europe and across the Middle East, sparking fears of a global pandemic. The virus is spreading rapidly in the region, with cases recorded in many countries.

The Iranian authorities have ordered the closure of schools, universities and cultural events in a bid to contain the outbreak.

According to the Health Ministry’s latest official data, totally of 978 Iranian nationals have been infected by the virus, out of which 54 patients have lost their lives.

According to the ministry, the health condition of a sum of 175 infected patients has improved.

The virus has affected 27 out of 30 provinces in Iran.

MJ/PA