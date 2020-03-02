Iranian doc on Asian cheetahs to go on screen at UN

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Fathollah Amiri’s documentary “The Extinction Vortex” on Asian cheetahs will go on screen at UN Headquarters in New York tomorrow as one of the finalists of the World Wildlife Day film showcase, Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center announced on Monday.

The film, which will be screened along with a number of international documentaries on wild animals and plants, tries to determine the actual number of Asian cheetahs in Iran and find a relationship between different habitats and Cheetahs.

The international film screening has been organized by the Secretariat of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), and Jackson Wild Film Festival, to highlight wildlife as a part of the world’s biological diversity and to celebrate World Wildlife Day.

Top documentaries will also be honored during the program. All finalists and winners will also be screened at international events around the world during 2020.

“Sustaining all Life on Earth” is the theme of the 2020 World Wildlife Day.

Photo: A poster for Iranian director Fathollah Amiri’s documentary “The Extinction Vortex”.

ABU/MMS/YAW

