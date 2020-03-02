Iranian military suspends recruitment over coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN - The Armed Forces deputy chief for Health Affairs announced on Monday that none of the military and disciplinary units will recruit fresh soldiers for the next two months to narrow down the negative impacts of COVID-2019 outbreak across the country.

Brigadier General Hassan Araghizadeh said, "Military training courses for the fresh soldiers will be suspended for the next two months. It means the next training course for the fresh soldiers will start on April 20."

"The soldiers whose military service period is passing the last days should remain in the garrisons and bases to be under healthcare monitoring," he added, assuring the families about the health condition of their loved sons.

The commander added that the entire military and security units should be present at the missions as the country's security stands atop the armed forces' agenda.

On Saturday, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, the deputy Army chief for coordination affairs, announced that the Army has designated three of its well-equipped hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

“The armed forces, including the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army, are at the forefront… in the battle against the coronavirus,” Sayyari said.

In relevant remarks on Sunday, Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari, the Army ground force chief, announced that the Army has produced test kits for diagnosing the virus in the shortest time possible.

The virus first emerged in China in December last year and is now spreading in Europe and across the Middle East, sparking fears of a global pandemic. The virus is spreading rapidly in the region, with cases recorded in many countries.

The Iranian authorities have ordered the closure of schools, universities and cultural events in a bid to contain the outbreak.

According to the Health Ministry’s latest official data, totally 1501 Iranian nationals have been infected by the virus, out of which 66 have lost their lives.

The ministry also said 291 patients have recovered.

The virus has affected 27 out of 30 provinces in Iran.

MJ/PA