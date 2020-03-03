Iran's Zarif, Iraq's al-Hakim vow to intensify joint measures in coronavirus fight 

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Iraqi counterpart Mohammad al-Hakim, in a phone conversation on Monday night, laid emphasis on joint measure to counter coronavirus outbreak.

Zarif and al-Hakim underscored their countries' determination to do their best to root out the disease and highlighted the need for joint measures to contain the virus.

The two top diplomats also exchanged views about a series of issues, including the latest regional developments as ways to expand relations between Tehran and Baghdad.

The virus first emerged in China in December last year and is now spreading in North America, Europe and across the Middle East, sparking fears of a global pandemic. The virus is spreading rapidly in the region, with cases recorded in many countries.

The Iranian authorities have ordered the closure of schools, universities and cultural events in a bid to contain the outbreak.

Also, the Armed Forces announced on Monday that none of the military and disciplinary units will recruit fresh soldiers for the next two months to narrow down the negative impacts of COVID-2019 outbreak across the country.

In the meantime, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, the deputy Army chief for coordination affairs, announced on Saturday that the Army has designated three of its well-equipped hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

In relevant remarks on Sunday, Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari, the Army ground force chief, announced that the Army has produced test kits for diagnosing the virus in the shortest time possible.

According to the Health Ministry, official data on Tuesday showed that totally 2,336 Iranian nationals have been infected by the virus that 77 have lost their lives.

The ministry also said 435 patients have recovered.

The virus has affected 27 out of 30 provinces in Iran.

