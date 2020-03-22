COVID-19 outbreak had no impact on Iran’s defense, security: Sayyari

“Despite concerns over the outbreak of the coronavirus, this issue has had no effect on the Iranian Army’s main mission in maintaining the country’s defense capabilities and security,” Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army, told Mehr correspondent on Sunday.

He then discussed the Army’s extensive activities in combating the spread of the coronavirus, such as rendering treatment to the patients.

“The Army is in charge of defending the country, but alongside this duty, it has also rendered its medical services to the people. For example, we have tasked a number of hospitals, such as Hajar, Be’sat, Golestan and the one in Rasht with providing medical care to the patients, and have also established several field hospitals for this purpose,” Sayyari added.

The admiral went on to stress that the security conditions in Iran are at their best despite the coronavirus outbreak.

“If the country’s security is undermined, it will be irrecoverable,” he stressed. “That is why there must be no disruption in the Army’s missions.”

He went on to add, “we will do our best to keep everyone in good health. To this day, no one has tested positive for coronavirus at the Army’s garrisons.”